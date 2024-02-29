‘I will stab and kill you’: Husband and wife arrested for armed robbery at Walmart in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Plymouth couple is now facing armed robbery charges, with the husband accused of threatening to kill a Walmart employee at knifepoint while trying to steal gaming monitors and a vacuum, police said.

Clifford Teague, 55, and his wife, Barbara Teague, 55, both of Plymouth were arrested and charged with robbery while armed and masked, assault with a dangerous weapon, shoplifting over $250 and threats. Barbara Teague was also charged with a number plate violation to conceal identification, having no inspection sticker, possessing Class B, cocaine, and Class B, Oxycodone, and Class E, Gabapentin.

Tuesday night, officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter at 300 Colony Place in Plymouth for reports of a masked man, later identified as Clifford Teague, threatening loss prevention personnel with a knife, police said.

Officers spoke with the store’s loss prevention employee who had tried to stop Clifford Teague after he allegedly stole expensive gaming monitors and a vacuum, police said.

The employee told officers that after identifying himself, Clifford Teague allegedly said, “You don’t want none of this.” The loss prevention employee told police he replied to Teague, “It’s not that serious, I just want my stuff back.”

According to investigators, Clifford Teague then allegedly said, “(Expletive) you, I will stab and kill you, don’t you see what I have in my hand?” The loss prevention agent looked down and saw a knife. The agent retreated, and called police.

Police said Clifford Teague ran out of the store, threw the stolen merchandise into a vehicle, and jumped into the passenger seat. The vehicle sped away into the night with its lights off.

Walmart security personnel was able to get the vehicle plate number. A magnetic “Fake Plate” was affixed to the rear of the vehicle; however the pair “forgot to affix a second fake plate to the real front plate,” police said.

Officer Andrew Whelan later stopped the vehicle on Summer Street, and arrested both Clifford Teague and the driver, Barbara Teague.

“Mr. Teague made incriminating statements at the scene. The stolen merchandise and the knife were recovered from the interior of the vehicle,” police said.

Clifford Teague was held overnight at the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department on $5,000 bail, police said. His wife was released after posting $260 bail.

