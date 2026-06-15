‘I told you to love me’: Rhode Island man charged with cyberstalking Boston woman

BOSTON — A Woonsocket, Rhode Island man has been charged with cyberstalking and harassing a Boston woman for over a year on multiple social media platforms.

23-year-old Space Vixaisak was charged with one count of stalking and one count of violating a harassment prevention order.

He was previously charged with cyberstalking back in 2021.

In December of 2025, police took a report from a 20-year-old woman regarding a cyberstalking incident.

The victim told officers that an individual by the name of “Space Vegas” online was harassing her since February on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

The victim said she had never met him or had an interaction with him but had since blocked 700 accounts on TikTok and more than 200 accounts on Instagram believed to be the suspect.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Vixaisak messaged the victim over multiple social platforms saying, “I need you to love me and let me love you.”

Boston police were able to confirm the suspect’s name through location data from the various accounts created by Vixaisak.

The victim told officers that over the course of the harassment, Vixaisak had obtained her phone number, her parents’ phone numbers, her home address, and the location of her school.

Vixaisak also allegedly created a profile pretending to be the victim herself to gather personal information about her from a friend.

Police received numerous screenshots of messages from Vixaisak to the victim including messages like, “I told you to love me … now you’re going to have to watch your back every time.”

Vixaisak also allegedly sent numerous messages to the victim’s family such as, “Hey tell your daughter. Her last days are coming for her…if she doesn’t love me or I’ll find her.”

The victim obtained a harassment prevention order against Vixaisak in January 2026, which Vixaisak violated, according to the DA.

“Social media is a vital part of many lives in our digitalized society and it can be used in positive ways or, as the facts indicate here, in unsettling and disturbing ways. Our citizens are entitled to peaceful existence in all aspects of their lives, including their engagement with social media,” Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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