‘I snapped’: Mass. man confessed to setting house fire that killed his parents, DA says

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly confessed to setting a house fire that claimed the lives of his parents, authorities said.

Darius Hazard, 44, of North Adams, was arraigned on Wednesday in Northern Berkshire District Court on charges of murder and arson in the deaths of 76-year-old Venture Hazard and 83-year-old Donald Hazard, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a fire at 77 Francis Street in North Adams just after 7 a.m. on Monday encountered “immense heat” coming from the home and attempted to make contact with people inside, the North Adams Police Department said.

Firefighters entered the home, started battling the flames, and found the Hazards dead from apparent smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

A “be on the lookout” was subsequently issued for Darius Hazard, who was seen hours later on Route 7. Police say officers then found him in a Walmart parking lot and arrested him without incident.

Prosecutors allege that Hazard confessed to assaulting his parents in their home before dousing the first floor with gasoline and setting it ablaze between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday.

During his alleged confession, Hazard said, “I guess I snapped,” the Berkshire Eagle reported.

Darius Hazard (Darius Hazard -- Berkshire District Attorney’s Office)

In a statement, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue praised firefighters for entering the burning home without hesitation and offered condolences to the Hazard family.

“I’d first like to recognize the tremendous courage of the North Adams firefighters as they entered the house without hesitation in hopes of recovering the residents inside. Responding to this type of situation is harrowing and has lasting impacts on first responders. I am thankful for their dedication to this difficult work,” Shugrue said. “My thoughts are with the Hazard family and the North Adams community during this extraordinarily challenging time.”

Hazard was ordered held without bail at his arraignment, the Eagle reported.

State police detectives assigned to the DA’s office and state fire officials are assisting local authorities with an investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group