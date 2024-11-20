‘I rolled down the hill’: Massachusetts native Jay Leno sports eye patch after nasty fall

Massachusetts native Jay Leno is bruised, swollen, and sporting an eye patch after he suffered a nasty fall down a 60-foot hill over the weekend.

The former “Tonight Show” host told TMZ that he was staying at a hotel on a hill and wanted to go to a restaurant at the bottom of the slope. Because he didn’t have a car, Leno said he tried to take a shortcut down a hill of “about 60 or 70 feet” instead of taking a longer, roundabout route to the eatery.

“You had to walk about a mile-and-a-half around...I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep,’” Lenno told the news outlet. “I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye.”

Lenno, who grew up in Andover, was staying in Pittsburgh for a comedy show when tumbled down the hillside, WPXI-TV reported.

Despite the injuries, the legendary comedian slapped on an eye patch, bandaged up his wrist, and performed as scheduled before returning home for medical treatment.

“It was only a couple of hours before the show,” Lenno told TMZ as he posed for a photo with a fan. “It’s not that big of a deal.”

Leno’s spill is just the latest in a line of injuries he’s suffered in recent years.

In 2022, Leno was seriously burned when a flame came out of the exhaust of one of his cars in a garage where he keeps his vehicles stored in Los Angeles. In 2023, Leno broke his collarbone, and two ribs and cracked both kneecaps in a motorcycle crash.

“The great thing about this age [is] you don’t learn by your mistakes, you just keep doing the same stupid thing,” Leno joked in his interview with TMZ.

