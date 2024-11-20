Local

‘I rolled down the hill’: Massachusetts native Jay Leno sports eye patch after nasty fall

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Jay Leno hurt again FILE PHOTO: Jay Leno attends the private unveiling of the Meyers Manx electric automobile at Little Beach House Malibu on August 08, 2022 in Malibu, California. Leno said he suffered several broken bones in a recent motorcycle crash. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Massachusetts native Jay Leno is bruised, swollen, and sporting an eye patch after he suffered a nasty fall down a 60-foot hill over the weekend.

The former “Tonight Show” host told TMZ that he was staying at a hotel on a hill and wanted to go to a restaurant at the bottom of the slope. Because he didn’t have a car, Leno said he tried to take a shortcut down a hill of “about 60 or 70 feet” instead of taking a longer, roundabout route to the eatery.

“You had to walk about a mile-and-a-half around...I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep,’” Lenno told the news outlet. “I rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye.”

Lenno, who grew up in Andover, was staying in Pittsburgh for a comedy show when tumbled down the hillside, WPXI-TV reported.

Despite the injuries, the legendary comedian slapped on an eye patch, bandaged up his wrist, and performed as scheduled before returning home for medical treatment.

“It was only a couple of hours before the show,” Lenno told TMZ as he posed for a photo with a fan. “It’s not that big of a deal.”

Leno’s spill is just the latest in a line of injuries he’s suffered in recent years.

In 2022, Leno was seriously burned when a flame came out of the exhaust of one of his cars in a garage where he keeps his vehicles stored in Los Angeles. In 2023, Leno broke his collarbone, and two ribs and cracked both kneecaps in a motorcycle crash.

“The great thing about this age [is] you don’t learn by your mistakes, you just keep doing the same stupid thing,” Leno joked in his interview with TMZ.

