‘I loved coaching here’: Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans for 24 years

FOXBORO, Mass. — Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wrote a thank-you letter to fans that appeared in a full-page ad of Sunday’s edition of The Boston Globe.

The future Hall of Famer and the Patriots “mutually agreed” to part ways on January 11, wrapping up a legacy in New England that includes six championships, 9 trips to the Super Bowl, 17 division titles, and 266 wins with the team.

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power,” Belichick wrote. “The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

“You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days.”

“Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet and from your stadium seats.”

“You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources and energy to our team. We appreciated it!”

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.

You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them.

I loved coaching here, and together, we experienced some amazing moments.”

Belichick finished the letter by writing “THANK YOU ALL,” and “with respect and admiration” before signing his name.

Belichick has not announced plans for where his next destination will be.

The full ad can be found on page A3 of the newspaper.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group