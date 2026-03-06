‘I got no idea where it is’: Driver claims car disappeared during last week’s blizzard

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Drivers are still dealing with the impacts of last week’s blizzard. One driver says he had to abandon his car along 495 South due to conditions, but now he says it disappeared.

Bob Marceau says he was driving home from East Bridgewater during last week’s blizzard on Route 18 towards 495 South and was on the entrance ramp when he got stuck and couldn’t get his car through.

“There was about 10 inches of snow, so I got stuck in the snow…about a minute later, a plow came behind me and said, ‘This isn’t good,’” Bob tells Boston 25 News.

Bob says a couple of other smaller plow truck drivers tried to help. “In the meantime, I am trying forward and back, and my battery light goes on, and my battery is new and my alternator, so something must of got wet, so I see a flash, so I shut my car off to turn it back on, and now I have no power,” Bob tells Boston 25 News.

Bob says he returned on Tuesday, after the storm, but his car was gone. “It was just a couple of guys that happened upon him, I think they were smaller contractors, so they were unable to help him in that situation and they asked him if he would like them to call for a tow for him, so we don’t know if they ever did or not,” his wife Stephanie Marceau tells Boston 25 News.

A week later, no notice of a tow or impound.

“Was it stolen? I doubt it very much because you would’ve had to get that out of the snow somehow and then try to get a tow truck, so the chances are it was towed,” Stephanie tells Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group