‘I got goosebumps’: Boston Legacy season-ticket holders gathered at Gillette to select seats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Fans of Boston’s newest National Women’s Soccer League team, the Boston Legacy, gathered at Gillette Stadium today to select their seats for the team’s inaugural season, making a strong statement of support.

The stadium was filled with enthusiastic season-ticket holders who came to choose their seats for the upcoming games.

Domènec Guasch, the general manager of Boston Legacy FC, expressed excitement about the turnout, saying, “I got goosebumps the moment I saw fans running out of the meeting room because they just wanted to be the first grabbing their seats.”

Guasch emphasized the importance of fan support, noting, “We still need that 12th player of the fans and, look they already showing up already in months in advance. So it’s amazing.” The enthusiasm from the community is a promising sign for the team’s future success.

The Legacy get set to play in March of 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

