‘I don’t know how they do it’: Sand Sculptures Leave Spectators in Awe at Revere Beach Festival

REVERE, Mass. — Muscle tanks move over. More than a dozen massive, sand sculptures took center stage at America’s first public beach for the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in its 21st year.

This year, the three-day event carried the theme America 250, which honored the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. To mark the occasion, a gigantic sand sculpture commemorating Paul Revere’s midnight ride served as the festival’s main feature.

America 250 Paul Revere sand sculpture

This sculpture ultimately stood amid 15 others that were carefully crafted by artists over the course of four days. These artists came from all over the world to compete.

Abe Waterman of Canada took home first place and $5,000 for the Sculptor’s Choice and People’s Choice awards for his piece named “Delicate Balance.”

“Delicate Balance” wins 1st place

“Oh my gosh. It’s incredible. I don’t know how they do it,” said Pam Kline who was remarking about the sand sculptures Sunday morning.

Melineige Beauregard from Quebec, Canada, has an answer to that question. She has been a sculptor since 2001 and has earned countless awards along the way. She said the process is physically demanding, “It’s just a pile of sand, and then we have to shovel like 15 tons of sand into forms.”

The sand used by the competitors is brought in from a quarry in New Hampshire. It contains more silt, which makes it easier for artists to carve and shape.

Beauregard said the sand sculptures are sprayed with a coating of sorts to preserve and protect them from the elements such as rain. The free event also had more than 75 food vendors, food trucks and exhibitors. Fireworks and amusement rides were also part of the family-friendly fun.

21st annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

Nonprofit Revere Beach Partnership organizes the annual event.

