‘I couldn’t believe it’: Massachusetts nurse breaks candlepin bowling record

MILLIS, Mass. — A Massachusetts nurse recently set a record in the world of candlepin bowling.

Jenny Rowe, of Franklin, broke the woman’s record-high score of 207 set in 2001 during her Tuesday night bowling league at Ryan Family Amusements in Millis.

“It was a very surreal moment,” Rowe recalled. “I couldn’t believe it...I feel honored to bring that little piece of the record to Massachusetts and our bowling alley.”

Rowe, originally of Stoughton, started as a dancer and gymnast as a child before picking up bowling at the age of 10.

Rowe describes herself as an “average” bowler, but she had a “really great night” on the evening of her world-record-breaking performance.

“My first two games hadn’t gone great. I got like an 80-something, a 90-something. Then the third game, I honestly don’t know happened,” Rowe recalled. “Everything fell into place. I found my rhythm, my routine, the release of the ball. That was it.”

To the shock and delight of her husband and friends, Rowe ended up bowling a 210. She now encourages everyone to give bowling a try.

“I think anyone can try Candlepin. There’s room for growth. I think it’s a very accepting sport,” Rowe said.

