‘I am speechless’: Big Z’s number 33 hung in the rafters, retired by Boston Bruins

BOSTON — Former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara raised his number 33 to the rafters at the TD Garden Thursday, becoming the thirteenth Bruin to receive the franchise’s highest honor.

The Slovakian-born defenseman played 14 seasons for the Bruins and brought home a Stanley Cup in 2011.

He became the first European-born player to have his number retired by the Bruins.

Alongside other Bruins legends and his teammates from the 2011 squad, Chara made his way down the Gold Carpet and through a sea of black and gold.

“Thank you, Chara!” yelled Bruins fan Buddy Ricci.

Another fan yelled, “This is Big Z’s night! This is our night!”

Legends like Ray Bourque, Bobby Orr, and more watched as Chara’s number was immortalized.

Patrice Bergeron took on the role of captain for the Bruins after Chara left for Washington DC.

“He was just the total package, and a dream to have on the team,” said Bergeron. “It’s the prove me wrong type of attitude that always stuck out to me. If you tell him he can’t do something, he’s going to make sure to do it.”

Moments after his number was retired, Chara spoke at a press conference inside TD Garden.

“Literally, I am speechless,” he said. “I felt like I was standing there with so many other people who helped me to get there

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group