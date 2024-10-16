‘I am alive’: Emergency responders from Maynard Fire Department praised for saving man’s life

MAYNARD, Mass. — Tom Viscariello believes he is lucky to be alive after suffering a medical emergency at an urgent care clinic in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, he met with the first responders from the Maynard Fire Department who saved his life.

Viscariello attended a ceremony to recognize the crew who were there when he needed them the most.

“I am alive today because of the efforts of many, but due to MFD,” Viscariello said in an email, according to Maynard Fire Chief Angela Lawless.

On Sept. 5, Maynard Fire responded to an urgent care clinic on Parker Street for reports of a man suffering what was believed to be a heart attack.

When crews arrived, they found Viscariello on the ground of the lobby and immediately prepared him for transport.

But before leaving the parking lot, Viscariello became unconscious.

Crews began to perform CPR compressions and then used an Automatic External Defibrillator.

Maynard Fire personnel were able to stabilize Viscariello and took him by ambulance to a local hospital.

Due to the quick actions and attentiveness of firefighters and paramedics, Viscariello said he was able to make a full recovery and was discharged two days after the incident.

“My recovery has been remarkable, as I walked out of Lahey Clinic less than 48 hours later with one stent and a great prognosis,” he said.

Viscariello was so thankful for Maynard Fire’s efforts that he reached out personally to Lawless to thank the firefighters on duty that day for their care and commitment.

During Tuesday’s ceremony, the Maynard Select Board formally recognized the first responders, who received a citation of recognition.

Lawless also spoke about the dedication and commitment to service that department members showed during the response.

“I want to recognize my staff for their incredible commitment to our community and the safety of our residents,” Lawless said in a statement. “Captain Desjardins, Firefighters Chiasson, Frechette, Gross, Kramer, Portis, Dispatcher Barakat, and PRO Paramedic Jacobson, truly embody what it means to go above and beyond during a call. Their professionalism and dedication make them incredible assets not just to our department, but to our community.”

