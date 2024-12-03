I-95 closed in both directions near New Hampshire-Maine border amid ‘active police situation’

Interstate 95 is closed in both directions near the New Hampshire-Maine border amid an “active police situation,” authorities warned.

In a post shared on X just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, New Hampshire State Police said the highway was closed in the area of the Piscataqua River Bridge.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” state police wrote in the post. “Updates will be provided as appropriate.”

In a later update, state police said troopers were responding to a “mental health crisis on the bridge.”

The Piscataqua River Bridge connects New Hampshire to Maine.

A man wanted in connection with the killing of his wife was fatally shot by state troopers on the Piscataqua River Bridge in late August.

That particular incident prompted a six-hour closure of the heavily trafficked bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

