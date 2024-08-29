Dead child found in vehicle of man fatally shot by police on bridge after woman killed, NH AG says

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A man suspected of killing his wife at a home in southern New Hampshire overnight was fatally shot by police after he drove nearly 100 miles to the Piscataqua River Bridge, where a dead child was found in his vehicle, law enforcement officials said Thursday morning.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is believed to have killed his wife at a home in Troy before driving to the bridge, which connects New Hampshire to Maine, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall said in a joint news release.

Police engaged the suspect on the bridge early Thursday morning and shot him to death, Formella and Hall said. The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting

Investigators said that police on the bridge also found an 8-year-old child fatally shot in the man’s vehicle. It wasn’t immediately clear when the child had died.

Troy to Portsmouth (Google Maps)

Troy is located about two hours away from the Piscataqua River Bridge.

The Piscataqua River Bridge was closed for more than six hours in both directions on Interstate 95 at the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-Kittery, Maine state line. The northbound and southbound sides of the bridge were reopened shortly after before 9:45 a.m.

“The Piscataqua River Bridge is now fully open. Traffic is flowing but moving slow. Drivers should anticipate delays,” New Hampshire State Police wrote in a post on X.

#UPDATE: The Piscataqua River Bridge is now fully open. Traffic is flowing but moving slow. Drivers should anticipate delays. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) August 29, 2024

Traffic was diverted to the two other local bridges in the area during the early morning and morning rush hours. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News Photographer showed troopers gathered on the New Hampshire side of the bridge as the investigation unfolded.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Piscataqua River Bridge (Piscataqua River Bridge)

Police said that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group