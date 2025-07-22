I-495 in Chelmsford closed in both directions after dump truck crash

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a dump truck hauling asphalt is causing heavy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway during the height of the Tuesday morning commute, not far from the Chelmsford rest area.

In a post on X shortly after 8 a.m., MassDOT announced that the highway was closed in both directions due to the crash.

Aerial video showed the dump truck resting on its side along the right shoulder of the highway, tire tracks in the grass leading up to the scene of the crash, and asphalt spilled near the treeline.

A second vehicle also appeared to be lodged against the front of the truck.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash. However, a medical helicopter landed in the area.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area until further notice because traffic was backed up for miles.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

