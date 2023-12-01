Hyde Park woman plans to use $25 million lottery prize to pay off student loans for 3 daughters

DORCHESTER, Mass — A Hyde Park woman who was the recent winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s ‘Dollar Extravaganza’ is already planning to put the money to good use.

After becoming the third $25 million grand prize winner, Desiree Fortini-Craft says she plans to use her winnings to pay off the student loans of her three daughters, buy a new car and make some other big family purchases.

Fortini-Craft bought her winning ticket at Baker Street Market, on Baker Street in West Roxbury. She says she had scratched the winning ticket a few weeks ago before storing it securely prior to her trip to Aruba and claimed her prize when she returned.

Fortini-Craft opted to receive her winnings in the form of a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes.

The Baker Street Market will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Fortini-Craft previously won a $1 million prize on a Mass Lottery instant ticket in 2006.

The $25 million prize is the largest instant prize ever offered by the Mass Lottery. All three $25 million prizes have now been claimed in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” game.

A $25 million instant prize and an $11.7 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize were both claimed Wednesday

