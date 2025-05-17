Hyde Park boy killed in school bus crash laid to rest; family remembers him as ‘definition of life’

BOSTON — A Hyde Park boy was laid to rest Saturday, almost three weeks after he was hit and killed by the school bus that had just dropped him off from school on April 28th.

Lens Arthur Joseph was only five years old. He was a kindergartner at UP Academy in Dorchester.

Family, friends, and members of the community united at Mount of Olives Evangelical Baptist Church on Hyde Park Avenue to pray and memorialize Lens, who, loved ones say, “was the definition of life for them.”

In a eulogy written by his uncle, Ricardo Joseph, Lens was described as a joyful boy who loved others and was always seen smiling. He also had many hobbies.

Math was one of them. Ricardo remembered the math challenges they did together, along with Lens’ cousin Mayrah. He called Lens a master of mathematical calculations for his age. Lens would often tell his father, “I’m a smart guy!”

Lens enjoyed participating in sports, racing cars, and watching movies,too. His favorite films: Spider-Man and Sonic.

Ultimately, Ricardo said Lens’ biggest dream in life was to become a police officer and serve the people of the United States of America.

Lens leaves behind many loving family members. Among them, his parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts, as well as two younger sisters.

Ricardo concluded the eulogy with these words: “Lens, go on living in your world, nephew, continue to shine and fly higher,r champion.”

In a statement from UP Education Network, CEO Hillary Casson wrote, “We are so saddened by the loss of one of our students at UP Academy Dorchester. Our hearts are broken for the family, and words can’t express how much this loss will mean to our community. We will do everything we can to support the family as well as the students, families, and staff in our school.”Spider-Man

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

