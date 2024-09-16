Husband dead, wife critically injured following domestic incident in Milford, DA says

MILFORD, Mass. — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a domestic incident in Milford on Monday, officials said.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early confirmed an active police investigation into the incident in the area of South Bow Street during an unrelated news conference on the recent death of a Massachusetts State Police recruit.

At 9 a.m. Monday morning, officers arriving at the South Bow Street address for a report of a female screaming found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the DA’s office. First responders were able to revive the woman and she was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities say when they entered the home, they found a man in the basement deceased with a single stab wound to the chest.

DA Early said in a Monday afternoon press conference the two parties are husband and wife, and that this is an isolated incident.

The names of the victims haven’t been made public and there was no word on arrests in connection with the incident.

The couple has four children, ages 14, 10, 7, and 5 years old, who are currently in the custody of family members, according to officials.

Police say the children weren’t home and were at school at the time of the incident.

In a post on Facebook, Milford police urged the public to avoid South Bow Street from Central Street to Grove Street.

“Officers currently have the section closed down,” the department wrote.

