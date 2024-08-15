Hurricane Ernesto expected to bring high surf, ‘dangerous’ rip currents to New England beaches

BOSTON — Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track close enough to New England to churn up high surf and “dangerous” rip currents at beaches this weekend.

Ernesto was barreling north toward Bermuda at 13 mph as a Category 1 storm early Thursday morning, located about 635 miles south-southwest island with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Forecasters predict Ernesto will strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane on Friday, dropping between 4-8 inches of rain on Bermuda with up to 12 inches in isolated areas, the Associated Press reported.

Bermuda is under a hurricane warning as residents of the island brace for Ernesto to pass near or over the island on Saturday.

While Ernesto is set to pass well offshore from New England, the powerful storm will impact the Massachusetts coastline.

“Beachgoers must be careful of high surf and dangerous rip current this weekend along the Massachusetts coastline, particularly south-facing beaches,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

11 PM AST Wednesday, Aug. 14: Key Messages for Hurricane #Ernesto. Hurricane conditions are possible on Bermuda on Saturday. The risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents is expected to increase along the U.S. East coast beaches this weekend. For more info visit… pic.twitter.com/cGq7iOeFA4 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 15, 2024

The National Hurricane Center warned of the “significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents” from Ernesto’s swells, urging beachgoers to stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards.

Rain is also in the forecast across western New England on Sunday as Ernesto is expected to slow the progress of an approaching storm coming from the west, Spear said in her latest forecast.

“It eventually comes through as we get into your Monday plans and it may linger into about Tuesday morning before clearing out,” Spear said.

Stickier, more humid air is also expected heading into the weekend but cooler, fall-like temperatures are on top for the middle of next week.

