Hundreds of veterans have all their Thanksgiving fixings after Worcester’s annual ‘Holiday Harvest’

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Thanksgiving food giveaway like no other.

Tuesday was the 28th annual Holiday Harvest in Worcester and hundreds of veterans and their families, who are struggling to get by, stopped by Veterans Inc. to get all of the Thanksgiving fixings.

“They have to pay their rent. They have to pay their utilities. They have to pay for their medications, and they have to buy food. On a day like today, we like to take that food away so they can use their money for other things,” said Vincent Perrone, President & CEO of Veterans Inc.

Perrone, a veteran himself, says more than 700 people signed up for help this year and that the need around food insecurity within the veteran community is real.

“Food has gone up. So it’s really hard around this time of the year…especially you know paying rent, mortgage everything,” said retired Navy vet Catherine Bevona. “Even if you work, it’s just a struggle for everybody. So, veterans really have a hard time around this time of the year.”

More than 120 volunteers showed up on Tuesday, including the Boston 25 News team to pass out turkey and all the trimmings for a delicious holiday meal.

“It means the community cares. You know…they haven’t forgotten us.” 10 02 59 “They knew the need was there and the people showed up,” said Army veteran John Gleason.

