Hundreds unite around Nashoba Valley Medical Center days before slated closure

AYER, Mass. — Efforts to keep Nashoba Valley Medical Center open aren’t slowing down less than a week before the hospital’s slated closure.

Hundreds of people united around the entire hospital in Ayer Monday night holding red ribbons with a united message.

The grassroots coalition “Save Nashoba Save Lives” is pleading with Governor Maura Healey and state leaders to save the hospital.

The hospital is currently scheduled to close its doors on Saturday months after Dallas-based Steward Health Care filed for bankruptcy.

Steward told Massachusetts officials last month that it would close Nashoba on August 31st.

“We feel like they consider us out in the boonies, and they’ve carved away all of the health care systems around here,” said Ayer resident Paula Sullivan. “Enough of the blame game. It’s like, help us move forward.”

Organizers anticipated a crowd of less than 100 at Monday’s event but estimated that more than 400 people showed up.

“I am hopeful for the continued future beyond Steward. I would like for us to get away from Steward at all costs,” said organizer Natina Perrotti.

Participants criticized Governor Healey for not doing more to save Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Local lawmakers in attendance said all hope has not been lost.

“The state, we’re committed to support whoever the new bidder is. I can’t promise anything because I’m one single rep,” said Rep. Danillo Sena.

Lawmakers have been taking with hospital operators about potential interest in buying Nashoba, but no official bids have been made.

“Although there have not been any official bids, we do feel like we’re making progress,” said Sen. Jamie Eldridge. “It feels like the 11th hour, in terms of what could happen this weekend, but we’re hopeful something could happen perhaps after this weekend.”

Governor Healey said she is “open to anything” when it comes to any possible future sale of Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

She has repeatedly emphasized that Steward’s mismanagement is to blame for the hospital’s downfall.

RELATED:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group