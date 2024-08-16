Frustrations mount as fight to keep Nashoba Valley Medical Center open continues

DEVENS, Mass. — Hundreds of people packed the Devens Common Center Thursday night — voicing their frustrations over the planned closure of Nashoba Valley Medical Center (NVMC).

The crowd booed a Steward Health Care representative — who tried to apologize to the community about the last-minute closure after the company filed for bankruptcy.

“This difficult situation feels unwarranted and undeserved and unfair,” said the Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein.

DPH officials said they would listen to the community’s concerns to try to preserve healthcare access in this area.

“To get to another hospital, people will die trying to get to a hospital,” said Lori Grant, a therapeutic group coordinator at NVMC.

With the closure of this hospital — nurses and staff say it’ll take most people an extra twenty minutes to get to the next closest hospital.

And those moments may be critical.

“That we have to sit here as a community and tell the Department of Public Health why we should keep it open is insane in the first place, like, they should know full well how healthcare is delivered in this area and they should be up in arms about all of it,” said Audra Sprague, a registered nurse at NVMC.

From nurses to town leaders and state lawmakers, many are fired up and worried about the impact this closure will have, especially for EMS.

“As fire chief of Pepperell, to tell you that I have grave concerns is an understatement,” said Chief Brian Borneman.

Fire chiefs say they’re concerned about longer response times for emergencies, among several other issues.

“This closure will be a fiscal drain on all of us,” said Chief Borneman.

Hundreds will also lose their jobs when Nashoba closes at the end of August.

“I’m very concerned about that, you know, I’ve had a couple interviews but I’m very concerned, you know I’ve had phone interviews, no one’s seen me yet, so you’re gonna walk in and they’ll be like, ‘Oh she’s not 40 – like how long is she gonna work for us before she retires?’ Right?” said Grant.

Ayer town leaders are also pushing the state to declare a public health emergency as they await an actual closure plan for this hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

