Hundreds take part in Swim Across America event at Castle Island, raising money for cancer research

CASTLE ISLAND, Mass. — Hundreds of swimmers gathered at Castle Island on Saturday morning for the 31st annual Swim Across America Boston open-water swim.

Participants entered Boston Harbor to raise money for cancer research, clinical trials, and patient programs benefiting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mass General Brigham.

Organizers said this year’s event raised more than $500,000 to support cancer care and research efforts.

The annual fundraiser has become a longstanding Boston tradition. Since 1996, the local Swim Across America event has raised more than $9 million to help fund research, treatments, and support services for cancer patients.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities took part in the event, which aims to advance cancer breakthroughs while honoring survivors and remembering those lost to the disease.

Organizers say every dollar raised helps accelerate research and provide critical resources for patients and families facing cancer.

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