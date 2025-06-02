Hundreds participate in the three-day ‘youth bike summit’ in Roxbury

BOSTON — A national three-day event wrapped up in Roxbury,

The 2025 ‘youth bike summit’ united hundreds of young people from around the country.

The event, co-hosted by the Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition and Bikes Not Bombs, ran from Friday, May 30, to Sunday, June 1, at Roxbury Community College.

Participants took part in workshops, panels, and, of course, bike riding, all while building friendships and networks as they embark on their professional careers.

Shavel’le Olivier, the executive director for the Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition, explained the importance of the summit.

“When we think about biking and youth development, we’re thinking about those tools that ensure our young people have professional growth and personal growth, and biking is one of those ways to do that.”

To cap off the event, participants biked nine-and-a-half miles around the city, ending in Franklin Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

