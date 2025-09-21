Hundreds gather to participate in 15th annual ‘Get Your Rear in Gear’ 5K Run and Walk

BOSTON — Hundreds of participants will gather at Carson Beach in South Boston on Saturday for the Colon Cancer Coalition’s 15th Annual Get Your Rear in Gear 5K Run and Walk, aimed at raising awareness and funds for colorectal cancer initiatives in Massachusetts.

‘Get Your Rear in Gear’ Boston is part of a national effort by the Colon Cancer Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging screening and raising awareness about colorectal cancer. The event series grants over $1 million annually back to the communities where the money is raised.

The event, organized by the Colon Cancer Coalition, began with an opening ceremony, a kids’ fun run, a timed 5K run and walk, and a closing ceremony.

Participants gathered at DCR Mother’s Rest at Carson Beach, located at 125 William J. Day Boulevard in South Boston, for the day’s activities.

Funds raised will stay within Massachusetts to support local efforts to promote early prevention and screening, provide public education and awareness, fund research to improve the quality of life for patients, and offer support to those living with colorectal cancer.

