Hundreds gather in Braintree to pray for 12-year-old boy critically injured in bicycle crash

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Hundreds of students, parents, friends and community members gathered at East Middle School on Wednesday to support a 12-year-old boy who remains in critical condition.

“I feel really happy that everybody cares so much about him,” said Annie Kirk, one of Jezneel’s friends.

Jezneel was seriously injured Friday when he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike to a championship Little League game in Braintree. The crash occurred near the baseball field where the game was set to be played.

According to Braintree police, the boy suffered severe injuries to his head and upper body. He was airlifted to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he remains in a coma after undergoing multiple surgeries.

“When something like this happens to one, it really impacts all of us,” said Braintree parent Genieve Goh. “My heart is broken. I cannot imagine if it was my kid. Our family’s heart goes out to Jez’s family.”

The accident unfolded close enough to the field that several of Jezneel’s coaches and bystanders rushed to help before first responders arrived.

Teammate Gavin Bennett said the news devastated players who had gathered for the championship game.

“We had stopped the game and everyone was just really sad,” Bennett said.

Among those closely supporting the family is Pastor Ron Ray of Church Abundant Life, who recently visited Jezneel in the hospital.

“He’s hurt real bad, and the most important thing now is the brain,” Ray said.

Ray said Jezneel’s parents have been overwhelmed by the support but continue to ask for prayers above all else.

“They said if you talk with someone, what we ask for more than anything is to pray because our son needs a real miracle,” Ray said.

At Wednesday’s gathering, students and teammates wrote cards filled with messages of encouragement for Jezneel. Many included his jersey number, 7, and heartfelt notes expressing their love and hope for his recovery.

“I said that I wish he could be here to see how many people love him,” said friend Annabelle Mulkerrins. “My family and I love him so much, and we’re hoping he gets better.”

Bennett also shared a message for his teammate.

“Stay strong. I hope you feel better. You’re the happiest player on our team. I just hope you stay strong and get better,” he said.

As Jezneel continues to fight for recovery, the Braintree community has rallied around his family with prayers, messages of support and fundraising efforts.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help cover medical expenses has raised more than $86,000 as of Wednesday.

Fundraiser by Abundant Life Braintree : Support for Jezneel’s Recovery

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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