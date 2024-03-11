Hundreds climb nearly 800 stairs as part of ‘Fight for Air Climb’

Hundreds of people scaled several flights of stairs Saturday at One Boston Place, raising thousands of dollars during the American Lung Association’s annual “Fight for Air Climb.”

Participants climbed 789 stairs to the 41st floor of the skyscraper.

About 600 people took part in the climb.

The event is designed to raise money and awareness for research and support for those battling lung diseases.

The American Lung Association says the climb raises more than $250,000 for research and support.

