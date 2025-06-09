Hundreds in Boston rally in response to ICE raids, arrest of union president in Los Angeles

BOSTON — Local union leaders demanded the release of SEIU president David Huerta in front of hundreds outside Boston City Hall Monday.

Those leaders said president David Huerta was arrested by ICE over the weekend in Los Angeles during federal raids that have led to public pushback.

“Set him free,” chanted the crowd downtown.

Protesters travelled from across Massachusetts in light of the riots in California, and ICE arrests continuing in Massachusetts.

Many were also alarmed about the deployment of the National Guard.

“This is not America,” said Frank, a protester from Arlington. “Things are not normal.”

Laura Wernick of Cambridge watched thousands take to the streets in Los Angeles this weekend.

“It’s very frightening to me,” she said Monday at the rally. “It’s very important for people to show out, and show their solidarity and their support of immigrants.”

Janet Fogarty, RNC National Committeewoman for Massachusetts, said the Trump administration was justified in deploying the national guard.

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and that is President Donald Trump,” she told Boston 25 Monday. “He’s not going to tolerate it.”

She continued, “They’re throwing rocks at police windows. They’re even throwing rock through windows of police stations. That’s not a peaceful protest.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said on Monday that ICE’s “tactics are making cities less safe.”

Governor Maura Healey said in a statement Monday:

“President Trump deployed California’s National Guard without consulting with and over the objection of state and local officials, including the Governor. This only increases the threat to public safety in our communities. The Trump Administration should rescind this order immediately.”

