Huge lines of cars at gas station in Mass. city after bank offers dime-per-gallon fuel

WORCESTER, Mass. — Drivers lined up early Thursday morning at a local gas station for a rare deal: gas for just 10 cents a gallon.

The promotion, part of UniBank’s first anniversary celebration, is running at Chop Chop Convenience in Kelly Square in Worcester with a 30-gallon limit per vehicle.

“When we were coming up on our one-year anniversary next week, we thought, alright, we’re going to do something even better and bigger,” UniBank CEO Michael Welch told Boston 25 News. “So we decided to do 10 cents in honor of the one-year anniversary — just as a way of giving back to the community.”

The event drew long lines as drivers tried to take advantage of the deal before the 10 a.m. cutoff.

10-cent gas at Worcester gas station

Customers were thrilled, with one joking:

“I think it should be every day. If I ran the world, gas would be free.”

UniBank says its favorite part of the promotion is seeing the excitement from customers.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group