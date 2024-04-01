How you can view the solar eclipse indirectly

DEDHAM, Mass. — Eclipse Cereal Box Viewer:

This is a fun and safe way of viewing the solar eclipse indirectly. You’ll need to grab a cereal box, tin foil, tape, scissors, a white piece of paper, and a pencil.

Start by taking your empty cereal box and outlining the bottom of it over the piece of paper.

Cut out your rectangle, making sure it is nearly the same size as the bottom of your cereal box. Tape the piece of paper to the bottom of the cereal box, I find it helpful if you roll the tape on the bottom of the paper, this way it sticks to the bottom of the cereal box easier.

From there, cut out two rectangles on the top of your box. Make sure to leave the middle part there, it helps to tape that part shut.

Place the aluminum foil on one of the openings, and make sure it is taped and secured.

Take your pencil, and puncture a hole in the center of the foil.

This creates a viewing window where the sunlight can peak through the hole and you can see it on the bottom of the cereal box. You can watch the eclipse happening with the shadow leaving an image on the bottom of your cereal box viewer.

Colander:

For this, you need a colander from your kitchen. Try to find one with larger holes (unlike a mesh strainer), this will make it easier to view the shadows from the solar eclipse. When the eclipse is happening, take the colander outside. From here, you’ll be able to see the eclipse projected on the ground. You’ll see dozens of images of the crescent sun on the ground!

