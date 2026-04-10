How to navigate college decisions; what to do if wait-listed, rejected

BOSTON — Most high school seniors with college aspirations have heard from the colleges they applied to and are deciding which schools they will attend in the fall.

For some who were accepted to more than one college, choosing the campus they will call home for the next four years is an exciting but stressful decision.

Connor Beatty, Chief Consulting Officer at Spark Admissions, which supports its students through this final stretch of the admissions process, says the key is to find the “right fit.”

“That’s really doing some reflection about yourself, where you’re going to thrive and be comfortable, and then doing a lot of research into the schools [where] you’ve been chosen,” Beatty said. “For many students, this is the fun part, where you’re in the driver’s seat and you get to choose amongst your options where you want to be.”

Beatty encourages revisiting campuses and attending events for accepted students to get a feel for the culture and social aspect and to connect with other admitted students.

As college becomes increasingly expensive, comparing financial aid packages and scholarships may be critical.

Beatty says accepted students should not be afraid to negotiate aid with colleges.

“It’s definitely reasonable to go to a school and share offers you’ve received from other schools and talk about where they can amend and update their offer,” Beatty said.

Beatty also urges prospective students to consider opportunities for research, jobs, internships and co-ops not only after but during their undergraduate years.

“Not only parents but students themselves are thinking pragmatically about college that, in the current job market, you want to invest in the university that’s going to prepare you for those opportunities,” Beatty said.

For those who have been wait-listed at their dream school, writing the college a detailed and thoughtful letter with any updated accomplishments may improve chances – if the school allows additional materials.

“Think of it as your final love letter to the school and say: these are all the reasons why you and I are a perfect fit for each other,” Beatty said.

But those students should still plan to submit a deposit at another school to secure their spot, as getting off the waitlist typically happens later in the spring or even over the summer.

Rejection can sting, but Beatty warns students not to take it personally. Instead, he advises, take another look at schools you have been accepted to and know that transfer may be an option later.

“At the end of the day, you as a student are going to bring all of your strengths, all of your intelligence, hard work, curiosity to whatever school you go to, and you can the most of that situation and thrive,” Beatty said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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