How does this year’s Thanksgiving weather compare historically?

BOSTON — Cooler weather is in the forecast as Thanksgiving approaches next week.

But how would temperatures in the lower 30s and mid-40s compare to your normal Thanksgiving?

Well, the numbers say it’s pretty normal.

In fact, Massachusett’s average high is around 46 degrees. Our average low is around 33 on Thanksgiving Day.

If you look past the last 30 years, Massachusetts usually sees about one-seventh of an inch if it does rain.

Looking back at some of the extremes, Thanksgiving weather could be a lot more chaotic.

Thanksgiving Day in 1941 hit 70 degrees. Massachusetts also had a Thanksgiving Day as cold as 11 degrees in 1873. And just two years into Boston’s official weather records.

Bay Staters had a very wet Thanksgiving in 1971 seeing over 2.5 inches of rain. And you might remember that in 1989, 4.4 inches of snow fell on Thanksgiving Day.

So while it will be a little bit chilly, we can be thankful that at least our weather is pretty normal this time around.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group