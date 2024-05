Nearly half of all Americans planned to make finance-related New Year’s resolutions in 2024, according to a recent study from Wallethub.

Six months into the year, how are you doing with your financial goals?

If you aren’t where you want to be, Lacy Garcia, the founder and CEO of Willow, has some advice.

How are you doing with your financial goals?

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group