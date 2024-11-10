“House to House for Heroes” kicked off in Braintree, informing Veteran’s of assistance

Braintree, Mass. — On Saturday Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick W. McDermott hosted the “House to House for Heroes” event, focused on aiding veterans by going door to door to inform them of resources and benefits for them.

The event kicked off at 2015 Washington Street with a special ceremony, before Army volunteers, in partnership with the Braintree Veteran Services Office, went out to connect with veterans in the Braintree area.

“The selfless service, patriotic duty and unwavering dedication of our veterans should never be forgotten,” said Sheriff McDermott. “We stand to honor their sacrifices by making sure their needs are met after their military careers come to a close, so no veteran feels forgotten or left behind.”

Volunteers carried packets with letters thanking veterans for their service and information regarding where and how to sign up for aid and assistance from multiple different agencies.

“The Town of Braintree is dedicated to meeting the needs of our veterans and continues to do more to recognize their life-altering sacrifices to our country,” said Mayor Erin V. Joyce. “I am proud to support House to House for Heroes which helps connect veterans in the privacy of their own homes with the resources they have earned but that they may not be aware of.”

With the recently passed Hero Act by the Healey-Driscoll administration in August, Sheriff McDermott is especially pushing the importance of informing Veterans.

“As the son of a World War II veteran, I realize how important is to prioritize the needs of our veterans,” said Sheriff McDermott. “My office is prepared to expand this outreach effort by working with Veteran Service Officers across Norfolk County to get this essential new information to the men and women who served our country with distinction.”

The event concluded with a complementary cookout for all veterans and volunteers.

