Hour-by-hour storm timeline: High wind warning, flood watch in effect in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A high wind warning and a flood watch are in effect in Massachusetts on Monday due to a windswept rainstorm that is expected to soak the region with on-and-off downpours over the next 24 hours, potentially knocking out power in some communities.

High wind warning

The National Weather Service issued the high wind warning for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 5 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Gusts will range from 30 to 40 mph during the day, but the evening and overnight hours will bring gusts of 55 to 65 mph, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

"Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles," the NWS stated in the warning. “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Central and western Massachusetts are under a wind advisory.

Flood watch

Parts of Franklin, Worcester, Essex, Middlesex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties are under a flood watch through early Tuesday morning.

“Flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues to be possible,” the National Weather Service stated in its flood watch. “Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.”

Spear warned Bay Staters to expect up to 3 inches of rain in some places, heavy at times, with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.

Hour-by-hour rain and wind gust forecast:

Check out the rain & wind gust forecast for the next 24 hours. On/off downpours. Winds peak overnight. @boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/3rZ6VYoc9X — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 16, 2026

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