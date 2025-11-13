Horse dies, multiple others rescued in fire that tore through Mass. barn

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A horse was killed in a fire that tore through a barn in a Massachusetts city on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials say the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. at 40 Cumberland Street in Attleboro.

Firefighters arrived to find a large barn fully engulfed in flames. Access was slowed by a narrow roadway, but crews quickly began attacking the fire while searching for several horses trapped inside.

Multiple animals were rescued before conditions deteriorated, but one horse died in the blaze.

The barn is considered a total loss.

“The quick, coordinated actions of our crews under very difficult conditions prevented a much greater tragedy,” said Attleboro District Chief Michael Maitland. “Their determination and teamwork saved not only the home but also several animals.”

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, preventing flames from spreading to a nearby home. Crews remained on scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

