‘Horrible tragedy’: Man facing manslaughter charges after 3 workers killed on Mass. highway, DA says

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a crash on a highway in western Massachusetts early Friday morning that left three workers dead, authorities said.

The three victims, all men, were in an established worksite repairing damaged guardrails on Route 91 north in West Springfield when the driver of a 2021 Jeep Cherokee took Exit 10A at a “very high rate of speed” and fatally struck the workers, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni announced during a Friday afternoon news conference.

“I want to express my condolonces to the loved ones of the three victims of this horrible, horrible tragedy,” Gulluni said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this hour.”

Gulluni identified the victims, who all worked for Premier Fence in Canton, as Igor Costa of Marlboro, Ryan Almeida of Brockton, and Raul Bojorquez, also of Brockton.

The Jeep Cherokee subsequently flipped over on its roof in the middle of the exit ramp, prompting a large emergency response, according to Gulluni.

Law enforcement officials responding to the scene of the wreck learned that the driver, later identified as Bilal Griffith, had exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, Gulluni said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and West Springfield Police Department canvassed the area with the help of a state police helicopter and K9 teams in the hours after the crash.

Griffith, of West Springfield, was later surrounded and arrested in the area of Morgan Road in West Springfield, according to Gulluni. He was slated to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Springfield District Court on three counts of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

“Advocates for my office have contacted the families of the three victims to express our sympathy and begin to engage with them around the criminal justice process,” Gulluni said.

Feerick described his employees at Premier Fence as a big family and said grief counselors were being made available.

“Our employees love what they do. We are a family and work together to demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism, with job safety being priority #1. Today, we gathered as a team with the support of grief counselors to help us process this incredibly difficult news,” Feerick said in the statement.

State police detectives assigned to Gulluni’s office are leading an investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

