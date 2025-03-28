Arrest made in overnight crash that killed 3 people in western Mass., DA says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Authorities say an arrest was made early Friday morning after three people were killed in a crash on a western Massachusetts highway.

According to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, authorities were called to the area of I-91 northbound at Exit 10A in West Springfield overnight for a report of a deadly crash.

Officials say the crash resulted in three fatalities. The identities of the deceased are not being released at this time.

The DA’s office says an arrest has been made, although the identity and what charges the person is facing is unclear at this time.

In a statement, a MassDOT spokesperson said:

“We are deeply saddened by the fatal crash on I-91 involving an accident recovery contractor working under a permit. The crash was not at a MassDOT worksite and did not involve any MassDOT staff.”

The right lane, breakdown lane, and off-ramp were closed for hours while authorities investigated. All lanes reopened just before 6 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hampden DA’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

