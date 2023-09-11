Hopkinton police seek help in search for 84-year-old man who vanished from assisted living facility

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Police in Hopkinton are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing 84-year-old man who vanished from an assisted living facility late Sunday night.

Jim Noon was last seen in the area of 50 West Main Street at the Communities at Golden Pond around 10 p.m., according to Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett and Hopkinton Interim Fire Chief Gary Daugherty.

Noon is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and is believed to be wearing khakis, a windbreaker, and a Boston Red Sox baseball hat.

Noon has health conditions and may be confused or disoriented, according to police. He is also believed to be on foot.

Officers and firefighters launched a search for Noon on Sunday night. Those efforts were continued on Monday.

Anyone with information on Noon’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or Hopkinton police at 508-497-3401.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

