Hooksett woman charged with DUI after crashing Jeep into pond, police say

A New Hampshire woman is facing drunk driving charges after crashing into a pond on Monday police say.

Amy Iqbal, 50, of Hooksett was charged with driver under the influence- impairment after police responded to Steven’s Pond in Manchester for a report of a vehicle in the water around 5:00 p.m.

Iqbal and a passenger were able to safely escape the crashed jeep but police determined that the Hooksett woman was intoxicated.

The cause and factors of this crash are under investigation by the Manchester Police Department.

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