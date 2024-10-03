‘Honored and humbled’: Fontbonne elects first woman of color as chairperson of Board of Trustees

MILTON, Mass. — Fontbonne Academy’s Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday the appointment of Denella Clark as their new chairperson.

Clark, originally from Jamaica, comes with more than 30 years of experience leading Boston-area nonprofits across arts education, academic medicine, and youth development. A lifetime member of the NAACP, she boasts an extensive background supporting policies and legislation that advocate for women and people of color.

“I am honored and humbled to be the first woman of color to serve as chair of the Board of Trustees at Fontbonne Early College of Boston, as I am fiercely committed to equity, inclusion, and raising revenue to advance the public good,” Clark said. “This appointment is a testament to the progress we’ve made in creating more inclusive and equitable leadership opportunities within our community.”

Clark is currently the president and CEO of the Boston Arts Academy Foundation, the city’s only public high school for visual and performing arts. The school serves a predominantly lower-income student body.

During her tenure, Clark raised nearly $30 million as part of a comprehensive campaign.

She also brings experience from former Governor Charlie Baker’s administration, where she served as the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women in 2016. Clark also served on former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s Racial Equity Committee and former Mayor Kim Janey’s Executive Transition Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Denella Clark as Chair of our Board of Trustees,” said Head of School Maura Spignesi. “As a woman of courage herself, Ms. Clark’s expertise, passion, and commitment to empowering young women aligns with our mission. We are confident that her visionary leadership will propel us to new heights in delivering outstanding educational opportunities for our students.”

Susanne O'Neil, Class of 1987 and Vice Chairwoman of the Board, Joy Gantt; Class of 2025; Libby Ansello, Class of 2025; Denella Clark, Chair of the Board, posing for a photograph

Clark previously served as a board member for Fontbonne Academy.

