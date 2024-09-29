“Honored and humbled”: After 39 years, Senior Fenway Grounds Keeper steps away

BOSTON — After 39 years working for the MLB, 23 with the Red Sox, Senior Fenway Grounds Keeper David Mellor steps away, announcing on Instagram.

“I am honored & humbled to have worked 39 yrs in MLB.” Mellor wrote on Instagram, penning a heartfelt post filled with gratitude and appreciation.

David Mellor announces he's stepping away

Mellor, who spent 23 years working with the Red Sox as a part of their grounds crew, started with the Brewers in 1985, working with the Angels, Giants, and even the Green Bay Packers before landing with the Sox in 2001.

He’s well known as the groundskeeper with the service dog, Drago. Mellor and Drago would survey and maintain the fields of Fenway from 2014 to 2022, when Drago, unfortunately, passed away.

“To anyone facing challenges, please know you are not alone, help is available & treatment works.” Mellor, who was diagnosed with PTSD in 2010, has been a strong advocate of the importance of mental health. “I used to think it was a sign of weakness to ask for help, now I know it is a sign of strength. Counseling has greatly improved my & my loved ones’ quality of life. I am proud to be a survivor. Anything is possible One Base at a Time!!!”

Mellor will rightfully be spending time with his family and dogs.

