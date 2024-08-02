‘Honor of our lives’: Aerosmith retires from touring amid Steven Tyler’s vocal issues

The time has come for a group of rock icons to take a permanent vacation.

Aerosmith announced Friday the band was retiring from over five decades of touring because frontman Steven Tyler will never fully recover from his vocal injuries.

“It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives,” Aerosmith wrote on social media. “As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.”

Aerosmith postponed a half-dozen dates on their ' Peace Out’ farewell tour in Fall 2023 after Tyler’s vocal injury. The band says fans who purchased Ticketmaster will be fully refunded. Fans who purchased through a third-party resale sight like Seatgeek or StubHub should reach out to the vendor.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true,” Aerosmith continued.

Aerosmith formed in Boston in the early 1970s.

It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

