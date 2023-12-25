Homicide victim identified in Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass — The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Fall River Saturday night.

Officers responding to Bank Street around 5:18 p.m. for a report of shots fired found 44-year-old Juan Manuel Batista Castro suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office says.

Another victim who had a minor injury on their hand was found nearby and was transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Police say several people are being interviewed in connection with the shooting, but they did not confirm any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

