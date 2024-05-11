‘This is for you’: Band born behind bars makes first headline performance in Dorchester

BOSTON, Mass. – Jabir Pope and his R&B oldies band the OG’s headlined their first event Friday at the William E. Read Auditorium in Dorchester – roughly 7 years after he was released from prison, wrongfully accused of a 1984 murder.

Pope was charged with murder stemming from an armed robbery in Dorchester. It was proven in 2017, after 38 years behind bars, that he was innocent.

“We learned later that the police department withheld documents that would’ve freed us,” Pope explained. “Wrong place, wrong time… It’s been tough in a lot of ways.”

Pope told Boston 25 he missed the birth of his daughter and the death of his mother in 2013 – who passed away from cancer on Mother’s Day.

He added, “It’s a whole other thing when it’s done to you. But for the hardness of the system, I would’ve been there for her.”

While in the MCI-Norfolk, Pope found comfort and an outlet in music.

“I walked in the penitentiary, never picked up an instrument in my life,” said Pope. “But, I saw a band that was struggling that needed a bass player. So, I learned how to play.”

He formed his own band called the OG’s that sang R&B and oldies. His band would even perform for inmates a few times each year.

While band members came and went, Pope continued his passion outside of prison. Friday, he headlined his first performance in Dorchester in front of dozens.

The event held honored mothers ahead of their special weekend.

Pope told us his mother always pushed him to follow his passion and dedicated his performance to her.

He finished, “My favorite girl, always has been … miss you, love you, and this is for you.”

Pope hopes this is the first of more performances that can inspire local youth to follow their passion and avoid trouble.

