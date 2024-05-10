A behind-the-scenes look of the U.S. State Department’s training to protect Boston-bound VIPs

BOSTON — Boston 25 News was the only media outlet invited to look at how law enforcement prepares for diplomats and celebrities alike when they visit the Bay State.

At Logan Airport, a law enforcement motorcade greeted dignitaries visiting Boston in a mock drill.

The U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service conducted extensive training for state, local, and university police on Friday afternoon.

In these scenarios across the city, retired Boston Police Commissioners William Gross and Dennis White are fulfilling the roles of VIPs.

“We’re training them on how to do protection and giving them our methodology on how we do protection, and enhancing their skill set so they can better support us in the future,” said Matthew O’Brien, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Field Office for the U.S. Diplomatic Security Office.

The December 2022, three-day visit of Prince William and Catherine of Wales highlighted the importance of VIP security.

And demand in this world-class city will only grow.

In two years, Foxboro will host 7 FIFA World Cup Matches, guaranteeing more high-level visits from international dignitaries.

“We want everything to happen in training. So, when reality-based worst scenario takes place, you revert back to your training,” retired Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

In Boston, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell reviewed the training in person.

“To see how these groups work together so seamlessly with such a sense of mission and purpose is pretty exciting,” said Campbell.

It is hoped that this training, involving all levels of law enforcement, will go a long way towards keeping major events and lesser-known ones, safe for everyone.

