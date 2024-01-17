Homicide investigation underway after 19-year-old NH man shot in neck, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — An autopsy was conducted Wednesday on a 19-year-old homicide victim, authorities say.

Zackary Sullivan, of Concord, New Hampshire, died from a gunshot wound to the neck according to Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg.

Attorney General John M. Formella says Sullivan was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, all parties involved in the crime have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

However, the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600 or (603) 226-3100.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group