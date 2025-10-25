Homebuyers are ghosting sellers, with 15% of deals falling through in September

BOSTON — A troubling trend is emerging in the housing market: homebuyers are backing out of deals at an alarming rate.

According to data from Redfin, more than 53,000 home-purchase agreements were canceled in September alone, 15% of all homes under contract. That marks a nearly 14% increase compared to the same time last year.

Doug Melcher, head of Melcher Real Estate Group in Boston, says the market’s volatility is causing buyers to second-guess their decisions.

“Everyone wants to buy a house, but everyone’s worried about where pricing will go and where interest rates will go,” Melcher said.

Some of the highest cancellation rates are in major metro areas:

Minneapolis: 11%

Boston: 10%

New York City: Just under 10%

So why are buyers backing out? Well, there are numerous reasons:

High home prices and mortgage rates are making buyers expect perfection. If issues arise during inspections or negotiations, many walk away.

Buyer’s remorse is setting in as financial uncertainty looms.

Job security concerns are also prompting some to pull out of deals.

For real estate agents, the fallout is significant.

“It’s harrowing, it’s distressing,” Melcher said. “Having a month where there’s no business and you realize you’ve earned $0 is not good.”

Despite the turbulence, Melcher remains optimistic about Boston’s long-term appeal.

“Nobody is going to write off Boston as a place to live,” he said. “Whatever you can do to buy a home—do it.”

Melcher also noted that while pricing corrections may be coming, Boston’s housing market is likely to continue its upward trajectory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

