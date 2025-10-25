Homebuyers are ghosting sellers, with 15% of deals falling through in September

BOSTON — A troubling trend is emerging in the housing market: homebuyers are backing out of deals at an alarming rate.
According to data from Redfin, more than 53,000 home-purchase agreements were canceled in September alone, 15% of all homes under contract. That marks a nearly 14% increase compared to the same time last year.
Doug Melcher, head of Melcher Real Estate Group in Boston, says the market’s volatility is causing buyers to second-guess their decisions.
“Everyone wants to buy a house, but everyone’s worried about where pricing will go and where interest rates will go,” Melcher said.
Some of the highest cancellation rates are in major metro areas:
- Minneapolis: 11%
- Boston: 10%
- New York City: Just under 10%
So why are buyers backing out? Well, there are numerous reasons:
- High home prices and mortgage rates are making buyers expect perfection. If issues arise during inspections or negotiations, many walk away.
- Buyer’s remorse is setting in as financial uncertainty looms.
- Job security concerns are also prompting some to pull out of deals.
For real estate agents, the fallout is significant.
“It’s harrowing, it’s distressing,” Melcher said. “Having a month where there’s no business and you realize you’ve earned $0 is not good.”
Despite the turbulence, Melcher remains optimistic about Boston’s long-term appeal.
“Nobody is going to write off Boston as a place to live,” he said. “Whatever you can do to buy a home—do it.”
Melcher also noted that while pricing corrections may be coming, Boston’s housing market is likely to continue its upward trajectory.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
