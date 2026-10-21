Home-field advantage: Foxborough house for sale comes with its own football field

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Football fans looking for a home-field advantage can now get one in their own backyard in Foxborough.

The home, owned by former Patriots running back Antonio Gibson, features a 20-yard miniature football field complete with an end zone.

The listing agent said a former Fenway Park worker helped paint the lines on the field to help the home stand out.

“What kid wouldn’t love playing on their own football field? You’d be the coolest little kid around. To be able to practice and play on your own football field with your dad or your mom, it’s really a special, special house,” realtor Paul Campano said.

Campano said the field is regulation width and could be used for practice.

The home is listed for $1.1 million.

Neighbors said no one has played on the miniature field yet.

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