Holyoke police seek to identify man, child involved in hit-and-run

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Holyoke police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a child Tuesday morning.

The Holyoke Police Department said officers are looking to identify the man and ensure the safety and well-being of both him and the child.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Melissa Rex with Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations at 356@holyokepd.org and reference incident IN-26-08746.

Tips can also be submitted through Text-A-Tip by texting “crimes” to 274637, typing “solve” and then the message.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group