Holiday travelers return home with little issues

BOSTON — No major issues for people flying home to Boston Sunday night after Thanksgiving break.

The bigger issue was the traffic going in and out of Logan Airport to pick people up.

“My friends are picking me up and we only live 20 minutes away, but they’re taking like 40 minutes, so I know the traffic is hitting them for sure,” said Tolu Adewumi, who flew in from Atlanta.

It took many people double the amount of time to get to the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year, but inside Logan, it was smooth sailing for most travelers.

“I think it was easy to get everywhere, it was easy to get through security, a lot of people had to check their bags at the counter,” said Sadie Friedman, who flew into Boston Sunday.

Luckily most travelers here weren’t impacted by the snowstorm in upstate New York.

“I’m actually from upstate New York near like Syracuse area and yeah it’s getting pretty bad, but luckily there were no delays,” said Preston Ogunwumi, who flew in from Greensboro, NC.

Airports were still packed with long lines going through security.

Massport had extra staff working the holiday weekend to handle the crowds.

“Coming here I expected a lot more craziness, but I left on Monday, so I think I was before the rush which was good and then coming back Atlanta airport is always hectic but we still made it,” said Adewumi.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

